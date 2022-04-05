Noor Muqaddam case: Trial judge appointed as Sessions Judge

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Ata Rabbani, who had sentenced Zahir Jaffer to death and Usman Mirza to life imprisonment in Noor Muqaddam murder case, was appointed as the District and Sessions Judge (East) Islamabad on Monday.

According to the notification issued by the Registrar Islamabad High Court, Justice Rabbani would replace District and Session Judge (East) Rakhshanda Shaheen, who has been made officer on special duty (OSD).

Earlier on February 8, the Administration Committee of the Lahore High Court (LHC) had promoted Justice Rabbani to the rank of District and Sessions Judge.