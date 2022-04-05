ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.31%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
AVN 86.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.43%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.38%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.78%)
GTECH 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.39%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.56%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.42%)
MLCF 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-5.23%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.07%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.58%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-8.05%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.07%)
TELE 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
TPL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.43%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.3%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.18%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-6.39%)
WAVES 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.2%)
YOUW 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.31%)
BR100 4,394 Decreased By -138.1 (-3.05%)
BR30 15,660 Decreased By -689.4 (-4.22%)
KSE100 43,902 Decreased By -1158.6 (-2.57%)
KSE30 16,737 Decreased By -451.5 (-2.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Vice President Harris’ deputy chief of staff to depart

Reuters 05 Apr, 2022

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris’s deputy chief of staff Michael Fuchs is leaving the administration, the latest top aide from her office to announce a departure, according to an internal staff memo seen by Reuters.

Fuchs, who served as a foreign policy advisor to former President Bill Clinton and worked in senior roles at the US State Department under former President Barack Obama’s administration, advised Harris on domestic and international issues, helped manage staff and often accompanied her on foreign trips.

He will remain in his current role until early May to “ensure a smooth transition” and will announce his next steps at a later date, according to the memo to staff.

“Fifteen months later, it’s almost difficult to recall the magnitude of the challenges we faced when we came in, from an unprecedented pandemic to historically difficult economic circumstances,” Fuchs wrote. Work done by the Biden administration has turned things around, he wrote.

Fuchs’ announcement follows a series of exits from Harris’s team. On March 21, Harris’s National Security Adviser Nancy McEldowney said she is stepping down from her role. The White House said she will be succeeded by her deputy, Philip Gordon.

Harris’s communications team, which had a turbulent first year marked by several messaging failures, has also had several high profile departures.

Jamal Simmons, the vice president’s communications director, said Harris “is grateful for Michael’s tireless work, leadership and the many miles he traveled domestically and internationally ... our entire team will miss Michael as he begins this next chapter.” Simmons did not comment on staff departures.

Staff shake-ups after the first year of any presidential administration are not unusual, and other areas of the White House are experiencing turnover.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki is preparing to leave the White House in coming weeks, even as the Biden administration has yet to pick her replacement, two sources briefed on the situation said on Friday.

Barack Obama Kamala Harris Bill Clinton

Comments

1000 characters

US Vice President Harris’ deputy chief of staff to depart

Afghan transit trade: SBP defers certain requirements till Dec 31st

Jul-Mar trade deficit widens 70.1pc

Proceedings of NSC meeting: Bilawal urges ISPR to clarify

EFF programme: 7th review to remain pending till formation of new govt: IMF

Imran proposes name of Justice Gulzar as caretaker PM

Shehbaz refuses to respond to president’s letter

Deal with IMF: PSDP faces grim prospect of major cut

Govts, businesses ‘lying’ on climate efforts: UN

‘Now or never’ to avoid climate catastrophe, warns UN

17p GST, non-payment of refunds: Pharma sector warns of shortage of lifesaving drugs

Read more stories