ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.31%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
AVN 86.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.43%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.38%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.78%)
GTECH 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.39%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.56%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.42%)
MLCF 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-5.23%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.07%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.58%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-8.05%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.07%)
TELE 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
TPL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.43%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.3%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.18%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-6.39%)
WAVES 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.2%)
YOUW 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.31%)
BR100 4,394 Decreased By -138.1 (-3.05%)
BR30 15,660 Decreased By -689.4 (-4.22%)
KSE100 43,902 Decreased By -1158.6 (-2.57%)
KSE30 16,737 Decreased By -451.5 (-2.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
World

Russia to resume flights with 52 ‘friendly’ countries

Reuters 05 Apr, 2022

MOSCOW: Russia plans to end restrictions on flights to and from 52 countries after April 9, part of its plans to reduce measures taken to slow the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

Russia plans to resume flights to and from Argentina, South Africa and other “friendly countries”, Mishustin said, meaning those that have not joined the latest wave of Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation” to demilitarise its neighbour.

Russia imposed broad travel restrictions at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, many of which remain in force, but has gradually expanded the list of countries deemed safe for air travel. Other countries with which Russia will resume flights after April 9 include Algeria, China, Lebanon, Peru and Pakistan, Russia’s coronavirus task force said. Mishustin also said Russia would be lifting restrictions on travel across the land border between Russia and China. Russia has closed its airspace to airlines from 36 countries, including all 27 members of the European Union, in response to Ukraine-related sanctions targeting its aviation sector.

Mikhail Mishustin flights pandemic

