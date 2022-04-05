Assistant Commissioner reviews performance of Ramazan bazaars

FAISALABAD: Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf visited Ramazan bazaars and checked the availability and quality of goods.

He also directed the in-charges to check the stalls from time to time and inquired from the consumers about the quality of goods and the difference in prices from the general market.

He said that it was a priority to make the Ramazan bazaars exceed the public expectations and the process of checking on a daily basis would continue.

