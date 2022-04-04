ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.31%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
AVN 86.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.43%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.38%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.78%)
GTECH 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.39%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.56%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.42%)
MLCF 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-5.23%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.07%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.58%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-8.05%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.07%)
TELE 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
TPL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.43%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.3%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.18%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-6.39%)
WAVES 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.2%)
YOUW 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.31%)
BR100 4,394 Decreased By -138.1 (-3.05%)
BR30 15,660 Decreased By -689.4 (-4.22%)
KSE100 43,902 Decreased By -1158.6 (-2.57%)
KSE30 16,737 Decreased By -451.5 (-2.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
PM Imran to lead PTI’s protest against 'foreign conspiracy' to topple his govt

  • Politics has ended for those who defected party, says premier
BR Web Desk 04 Apr, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that he will lead Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) protest outside Islamabad's Red Zone against the opposition for its alleged role in the foreign conspiracy to topple his government, Aaj News reported.

During today's Q&A session, PM Imran said that he was fully confident that the nation will reject leaders who "sold out their loyalties for petty personal interests."

He urged the youth to hold peaceful protests against the conspiracy to remove his government.

The prime minister clarified that he was not anti-American.

"We want cordial relations with all the countries, including the United States, but these ties should be based on mutual respect, honour, and dignity," he said.

Imran Khan to remain in office till caretaker’s appointment

Responding to a caller, he said the opposition parties had been criticising the performance of the government over the last three and a half years and now the question is why they have gone to the Supreme Court when he had accepted their demand by dissolving the assembly.

The premier said that the opposition parties wanted to come into power through a foreign-funded conspiracy only to abolish National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and their corruption cases. He said they want to manage polls by making changes at different levels including the bureaucracy.

Responding to a query, PM Imran said that the country cannot progress unless people, who think of the country, come to the parliament.

He said party tickets for the elections will be awarded after careful consideration and that he will personally interview the candidates.

"Politics has ended for those who defected from the party," he said.

PM Imran Khan threat letter

