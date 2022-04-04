ANL 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-7.53%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.59%)
ASL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.71%)
AVN 88.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.03%)
FNEL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.98%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.92%)
GGL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.55%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.64%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.4%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.05%)
PACE 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.76%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.77%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.52%)
PTC 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.36%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.51%)
SNGP 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.46%)
TELE 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.02%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.61%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-5.39%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-4.31%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.51%)
WAVES 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.14%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.78%)
YOUW 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.99%)
BR100 4,402 Decreased By -129.9 (-2.87%)
BR30 15,703 Decreased By -647.3 (-3.96%)
KSE100 44,079 Decreased By -981.2 (-2.18%)
KSE30 16,807 Decreased By -380.8 (-2.22%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
Spain’s Alcaraz delighted by call from the king

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

Carlos Alcaraz was a picture of calm as he sealed the biggest win of his career at the Miami Open on Sunday but the teenager said his nerves were jangled by a congratulatory phone call from Spain’s King Felipe.

Alcaraz defeated Norwegian world number eight Casper Ruud 7-5 6-4 to earn his first ATP Masters 1000 crown and become the first Spanish man to triumph in Miami after eight previous final appearances by his compatriots.

“It’s pretty amazing to get the call from the Spanish king,” the 18-year-old told reporters. “I was more nervous (for) that call than the match.

“It’s pretty amazing that the Spanish king congratulates you on the hard work that you put in every day and your win.

It’s something that you never thought you were going to receive.“ Victory in Miami marked Alcaraz’s third ATP Tour title following triumphs at the Rio Open in February and his win at Umag last July.

It also earned him a career-high ATP ranking of 11 and Alcaraz will be looking to break into the top 10 ahead of the French Open from May 22-June 5.

Iga Swiatek, from shy Nadal and Guns N’ Roses fan to world number one

Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero said Alcaraz’s best surface is clay but the teenager said he felt comfortable on hard courts too.

“All I can say is I got two titles on clay and one on hard court. I feel very comfortable on both surfaces, so I don’t mind playing on clay or hard court,” Alcaraz said.

Carlos Alcaraz Miami Open Rio Open Spain’s King Felipe

