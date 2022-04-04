Opposition accuses Imran of ‘open coup’ against country

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition, while terming the events that happened in National Assembly on Sunday as “darkest day” in country’s history, alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan committed “an open coup” against Pakistan and its Constitution, the punishment of which is enshrined in Article 6 of the Constitution.

In a joint statement, the opposition stated that “Imran Niazi’s revolt” deserves strongest possible condemnations. It o demanded the Supreme Court’s full bench should hear the case against the alleged unconstitutional measures taken by the government in Sunday’s session of the National Assembly.

“Today is the darkest day in the history of the country in which rebellion against the constitution, democracy, law and political ethics has taken place,” the opposition stated in a joint statement.

The combined opposition also strongly condemned the “unconstitutional and non-parliamentary” actions and attitudes of the government and the Speaker.

The statement stated that that the joint opposition has proved its clear majority in the House while it has also become crystal clear that the opposition has a clear majority in the lower house of the parliament.

The joint opposition thanked all the lawmakers who stood by the people, the constitution and the law and also paid tribute to them.

The opposition also appreciated the move of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to take notice of the situation. “We welcome the immediate action and issuance of short order by the Chief Justice and the honourable judges in view of the serious constitutional crisis facing the country and the nation. The joint opposition and the 220 million people of Pakistan are hopeful that the supreme judiciary of Pakistan will stand by the Constitution and it will decide on the crisis arising out of unconstitutional measures in a fair, just and constitutional manner,” it added.

Through the statement, the opposition also demanded that the full court of the Supreme Court hear the “unconstitutional” government measures against the no-confidence motion in Sunday’s session of the National Assembly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022