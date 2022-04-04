Opposition leaders meet legal team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday met with members of the opposition’s legal team along with the leaders of the joint-opposition. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Shah Zain Bugti, Khalid Magsi and others consulted on legal issues.

A team of lawyers gave a detailed briefing to the opposition leadership on legal issues relating to dismissal of no-confidence resolution by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri.

