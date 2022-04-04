Obaid Patel made FPCCI committee head

KARACHI: Obaid Saleem Patel has been appointed as Convener Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) of Standing Committee on Urban Development for consecutive third term.

The President FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has reposed confidence in Obaid Saleem Patel’s previous contributions for the said committee and his efforts for the betterment of urban centre for the benefit of the business community and national economy by appointing him as convener for the term.

During his previous two terms as convener, the urban development committee organized various seminars attended by leading urban planners, bureaucrats and business community, presented reports and recommendations for uplift of cities to relevant quarters and acted as bridge between the business community and government for the uplift of the same.

