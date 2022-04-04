Sehri, Iftar: Pesco says will ensure uninterrupted power supply

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has announced it will ensure uninterrupted power supply during Sehri and Iftar across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Chief Engineer (CE) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Aslam Khan Gandapur has said that there would be no power load shedding in Sehri and Iftar times during Ramazan while the duration of load shedding has also been cut down by four hours.

Addressing a meeting presided by the Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali, he has also assured immediate steps for the resolution of electricity related issues anywhere in the city.

