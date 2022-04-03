Deputy Attorney General resigns following NA Deputy Speaker's ruling

Deputy Attorney General of Pakistan Raja Khalid has resigned in protest of the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri's ruling, which disallowed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Aaj News reported on Sunday.

In a brief statement, Raja Khalid said that Deputy Speaker NA deviated from the constitutional provisions to disallow the motion.

Earlier, while chairing a crucial session of the National Assembly to vote on the no-confidence motion, Deputy Speaker NA Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, declaring it "unconstitutional" and in contradiction of Article 5 (A) of the Constitution. The session lasted barely a few minutes.

Soon after the NA session, Raja Khalid announced that he will no longer defend the government.

“It has become difficult for me to defend the government’s 'unconstitutional measures' anymore, therefore, I tender my resignation as Deputy Attorney General of Pakistan,” Raja Khalid said.