CJP takes suo motu notice of Deputy Speaker NA's decision to reject no-trust motion

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has taken suo motu notice of the political and constitutional crisis that emerged following Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri's decision to reject the opposition's no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Aaj News reported on Sunday.

Earlier, the Chief Justice of Pakistan called Supreme Court judges to his residence for consultation on the current situation.

Meanwhile, the opposition and the government's legal teams have also reached the top court.

Shehbaz left fuming, Bilawal contemplates legal battle

Earlier, Suri, who was chairing the NA session, dismissed the opposition's motion, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

In a brief address to the nation after the NA session, Prime Minister Imran Khan said after the "unconstitutional" nature of the no-confidence motion he has advised President Dr Arif Alvi to dissolve the assemblies, and call early elections.

Khan had earlier suggested on Saturday that he might not accept a vote to oust him, a move he alleged was being orchestrated by the United States.

All in a day: No-confidence motion dismissed, President Alvi dissolves National Assembly on PM Imran's advice

"How can I accept the result when the entire process is discredited?" Khan told a select group of foreign journalists at his office. "Democracy functions on moral authority - what moral authority is left after this connivance?"

"The move to oust me is blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States," he said, terming it an attempt at "regime change".

The opposition, left fuming over the development, has said that it will now pursue a legal route against the premier.

Responding to today's developments, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said that the opposition will "initiate a legal battle" against the "unconstitutional ruling by the NA Deputy Speaker".

"We will follow the constitution to deal with the situation," he said.