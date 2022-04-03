ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,466
28524hr
Sindh
575,683
Punjab
505,127
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,088
KPK
219,106
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

All actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: SC

BR Web Desk Updated 03 Apr, 2022

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Sunday said that all actions initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly will be subject to the court's order, Aaj News reported.

Forming a five-member bench to hear the case, Justice Bandial barred state institutions from taking any 'extra-constitutional' measures amid the prevailing situation following the dismissal of the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly against the prime minister, and the dissolution of the assembly.

The Chief Justice observed that public order must be maintained and no state functionary will take any ‘extra-constitutional’ step in the prevailing political situation.

The apex court, after issuing notice to the Attorney General Pakistan and others on the matter, adjourned the hearing till Monday (tomorrow).

The top court also directed the AGP to determine the constitutionality of the NA speaker’s ruling.

Earlier, the Chief Justice of Pakistan called Supreme Court judges to his residence for consultation on the current situation.

The opposition and the government's legal teams also reached the top court.

Shehbaz left fuming, Bilawal contemplates legal battle

Earlier, Suri, who was chairing the NA session, dismissed the opposition's motion, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

In a brief address to the nation after the NA session, Prime Minister Imran Khan said after the "unconstitutional" nature of the no-confidence motion he has advised President Dr Arif Alvi to dissolve the assemblies, and call early elections.

Khan had earlier suggested on Saturday that he might not accept a vote to oust him, a move he alleged was being orchestrated by the United States.

All in a day: No-confidence motion dismissed, President Alvi dissolves National Assembly on PM Imran's advice

"How can I accept the result when the entire process is discredited?" Khan told a select group of foreign journalists at his office. "Democracy functions on moral authority - what moral authority is left after this connivance?"

"The move to oust me is blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States," he said, terming it an attempt at "regime change".

The opposition, left fuming over the development, has said that it will now pursue a legal route against the premier.

Responding to today's developments, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said that the opposition will "initiate a legal battle" against the "unconstitutional ruling by the NA Deputy Speaker".

"We will follow the constitution to deal with the situation," he said.

Imran Khan CJP Parliament House

Comments

1000 characters

All actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: SC

Punjab Assembly session to elect new chief minister adjourned till April 6

All in a day: No-confidence motion dismissed, President Alvi dissolves National Assembly on PM Imran's advice

Army has nothing to do with the political process, says DG ISPR

Deputy Attorney General resigns following NA Deputy Speaker's ruling

Shehbaz left fuming, Bilawal contemplates legal battle

Russia says peace talks not ready for leaders' meeting

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka blocks social media to contain protests

Alyssa Healy smashes record as Australia beat England to clinch Women's World Cup

US Fed policymaker sees trims in balance sheet as soon as May

Read more stories