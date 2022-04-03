All actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: SC

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Sunday said that all actions initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly will be subject to the court's order, Aaj News reported.

Forming a five-member bench to hear the case, Justice Bandial barred state institutions from taking any 'extra-constitutional' measures amid the prevailing situation following the dismissal of the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly against the prime minister, and the dissolution of the assembly.

The Chief Justice observed that public order must be maintained and no state functionary will take any ‘extra-constitutional’ step in the prevailing political situation.

The apex court, after issuing notice to the Attorney General Pakistan and others on the matter, adjourned the hearing till Monday (tomorrow).

The top court also directed the AGP to determine the constitutionality of the NA speaker’s ruling.

Earlier, the Chief Justice of Pakistan called Supreme Court judges to his residence for consultation on the current situation.

The opposition and the government's legal teams also reached the top court.

Shehbaz left fuming, Bilawal contemplates legal battle

Earlier, Suri, who was chairing the NA session, dismissed the opposition's motion, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

In a brief address to the nation after the NA session, Prime Minister Imran Khan said after the "unconstitutional" nature of the no-confidence motion he has advised President Dr Arif Alvi to dissolve the assemblies, and call early elections.

Khan had earlier suggested on Saturday that he might not accept a vote to oust him, a move he alleged was being orchestrated by the United States.

All in a day: No-confidence motion dismissed, President Alvi dissolves National Assembly on PM Imran's advice

"How can I accept the result when the entire process is discredited?" Khan told a select group of foreign journalists at his office. "Democracy functions on moral authority - what moral authority is left after this connivance?"

"The move to oust me is blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States," he said, terming it an attempt at "regime change".

The opposition, left fuming over the development, has said that it will now pursue a legal route against the premier.

Responding to today's developments, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said that the opposition will "initiate a legal battle" against the "unconstitutional ruling by the NA Deputy Speaker".

"We will follow the constitution to deal with the situation," he said.