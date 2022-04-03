Islamabad remains in grip of various types of crimes

ISLAMABAD: The incidents of robbery, snatching at gunpoint, and motor vehicle thefts continued unabated during the last week in the federal capital.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, carjackers snatched 14 vehicles including motorbikes, and robbers struck at more than 15 different places in the capital city depriving citizens of valuables worth millions of rupees during the last week.

According to the data, in the area of Bhara Kahu, auto theft stole a bike, JMK-4315 belonging to Rashid Minhas and lifted a bike LOU-6094 belonging to Nadir Ibrahim.

Armed persons snatched a mobile phone of Qasim Abbas in Aabpara police station area. In another incident unidentified persons stole mobile phone from the house of M Attiqu and auto thieves stole a bike ADW-6427 belonging to Azan Waqar.

Muhammad Zafer Iqbal lodged a complaint with Karachi Company police station that robbers broke locks, and stole gold ornaments from his home.

Auto thieves stole a car, AAP-071 belonging to Fareed Ullah, lifted a bike BJQ-820 belonging to Ahmed Saeed, and lifted another bike BGP-516 belonging toIshaq in the area of Karachi Company police station.

In the jurisdiction of Lohi Bher police station, armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Mubeen Yaseen, unidentified persons snatched a mobile phone belonging to Sahil Khan, two mobile phones of Ali Ahmed, and two mobile phones of Muhammad Asad.

In the area of Golra police station, unidentified persons snatched a mobile phone from Muhammad Abbasi, auto thieves stole a car belonging to Junain Miraj, lifted a bike LEX-213 belonging to Muhammad Kashif, lifted a bike QAQ-2971 belonging to Muhammad Muddar, lifted a bike FSK-8675 belonging to Waseem Frooq and a bike FDL-726 belonging to Muhammad Arslan.

Armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Fahad Nawaz, snatched a mobile phone, cash and watch from Muhammad Shakeel in the area of Shalimar police station.

Armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Muhammad Asfaq at gunpoint, auto thieves stole a bike, RIV-9405 belonging to Ahmed Rizwan, lifted a bike APF-22 belonging to Muhammad Bilal, and another bike RIK-2499 belonging to Shahbaz in Ramna police station.

Unidentified persons snatched a mobile phone from Mati, auto thieves stole RIP-3887 belonging to Isar Ahmed, and unidentified persons snatched a mobile phone from Raza Zafer in the area of Koral police station.

Unidentified persons snatched a mobile phone from Muhammad Waqar Hussain, auto thieves stole a bike ADP-085 belonging to Ali Zaman, lifted a bike RIK-2511 belonging to Khalid Mehmood, snatched a bike RIQ-306, and a mobile phone from Saqib Hafiz, and armed persons snatched a mobile phone and cash from Sajid Khan in the area of Khanna police station.

Auto thieves stole a bike APF-125 belonging to Mubashir Iqbal, snatched a mobile phone from Suleman Mehmood, snatched a mobile phone from Ziaur Rehman. Unidentified robbers stole a mobile phone and cash from the house of Syed Ganzanfer Ali and snatched a mobile phone from Waqas Ahmed in the area of Noon police station. Armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Mumtaz Hussain, another gang snatched a mobile from Iftikhar Ahmed, unidentified persons snatched a mobile phone from Syed Junain Bin Hamid and auto thieves stole RIO-8806 belonging to Mubassher Auranzeb in the area of Tarnol police station.

Unidentified persons snatched a mobile phone from Rafqat, auto thieves stole a bike from Muhammad Wajeed, lifted a bike MDJ-450 belonging to Muhammad Waheed Khan.

Shazia Sardar informed Tarnol police station that her husband Abdul Samad allegedly shot his son Abdul Wadood dead.

Auto thieves stole a car, APV-936 belonging to Chaudhry Wawar Ahmed in the area of Margalla police station. Auto thieves stole a car LEA-788 belonging to Samar Ayub in the area of Shams Colony police station.

Auto thieves stole a bike ADP-337 belonging toLiaqat Ali, lifteda bike DQ-678 belonging toQazi Abbas Ahmed in the area of Kohsar police station.

Armed robbers snatched a mobile phone, gold ornament and cash from Raja Naseer Ahmed in the area of Bani Gala police station.

Unidentified armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Tahir Ahmed, snatched a mobile phone from Muhammad Irfan at gunpoint in the area of Sabzi Mandi police station. Manzar Ali informed Sabzi Mandi police station that that unidentified persons snatched a mobile phone from him and an armed person snatched a mobile phone from Muhammad Zain.

Nasir Nazeer lodged a complaint with Shehzad Town that unidentified persons stole a goat from his house worth Rs 110,000. Armed persons snatched cash and mobile phone from Baber Uddin and auto thieves stole a car APU-044 belonging Fidha Hussian, lifted a car RT-279 belonging to Shehzad in the jurisdiction of Shehzad town.

