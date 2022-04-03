ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,360
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,181
20824hr
Sindh
575,473
Punjab
505,087
Balochistan
35,475
Islamabad
135,083
KPK
219,081
Dalian iron ore hovers near 8-month peak on China optimism

Reuters 03 Apr, 2022

MANILA: Ferrous commodity futures in China climbed on Friday, with iron ore hovering near an eight-month peak as a gloomy domestic factory activity data bolstered expectations of additional economic stimulus measures for the world’s top steel producer.

The most-traded iron ore, for September delivery, on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange rose as much as 2.8% to 920 yuan ($144.90) a tonne, the highest since Aug. 5, putting it on track for a sixth straight weekly gain.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient’s most-active May contract advanced 1.4% to $161.90 a tonne. Spot iron ore in China traded at $158.50 a tonne on Thursday, the strongest since March 9, based on SteelHome consultancy data. China’s factory activity slumped at the fastest pace in two years in March, as the domestic COVID-19 resurgence and the economic fallout from the Ukraine war triggered sharp falls in production and demand. “The Chinese economy appears to have stumbled in March, as the spike in domestic COVID cases adds a downside risk to near-term domestic activity, along with rising uncertainty on the external sector amid global geopolitical risks,” economists at J.P. Morgan said. To shore up the economy, Beijing is expected to roll out policy measures, including fiscal support for infrastructure projects, via special local government bonds, and the corporate sector, via tax and fee reductions, they said in a note.

Cuts in the policy interest rate and the reserve requirement ratio are also expected, the analysts said. Additional stimulus beyond the National People’s Congress’ policy guideline hinges on whether growth pressure mounts further, they said. “The Politburo meeting in late April is worth watching out.”

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 1.3% by noon break, while hot-rolled coil rose 1.4%. Stainless steel shed 0.8%. Dalian coking coal gained 1.1% and coke added 1.5%.

Dalian iron ore iron ore rates China steel producer steel rates

