Iran welcomes Yemen truce, urges political solution

DUBAI: Iran on Saturday welcomed a UN-brokered truce in Yemen between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group aligned with Tehran, and called for seeking a negotiated solution to the seven-year conflict.

“Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed hope that the move could be a prelude to a complete lifting of a blockade and a permanent establishment of a ceasefire in order to find a political solution to the Yemen crisis,” Iranian state media reported.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are bitter rivals but they launched direct talks last year as global powers try to salvage a nuclear pact with Iran and as UN-led efforts to end the Yemen war have had little success before the truce due to start on Saturday.