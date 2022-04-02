Russian invasion of Ukraine must be stopped immediately: COAS Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa said on Saturday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine must be stopped immediately, saying that its aggression against a smaller country cannot be condoned.

Addressing the Islamabad Security Dialogue on Saturday, the COAS expressed deep concern over the conflict in Ukraine, calling it “unfortunate”.

“Despite legitimate security concerns of Russia, its aggression against a smaller country cannot be condoned,” the COAS said. He further said that due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine thousands of people had been killed, millions made refugees, and “half of Ukraine was destroyed”.

The conflict gives hope to smaller countries that they can still defend their territory with smaller but agile forces against aggression by a bigger country by carrying out selective modernatisation of equipment, he added.

He continued that Pakistan has consistently called for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, adding that Islamabad supports immediate dialogue between all sides to find a lasting solution to the conflict.

The army chief said that the continuation or expansion of the conflict would not serve the interests of any side, least of all the developing countries which would continue to face socio-economic costs of the conflict, which he added, could “easily get out of hand”.

He noted that Pakistan had enjoyed excellent defence and economic relationships with Ukraine since its independence, but relations with Russia were “cold” for a long time because of numerous reasons. However, some positive developments in this regard have taken place recently, he added.

While talking about the recent landing of an Indian supersonic cruise missile inside Pakistan territory, the COAS said this raises serious questions about India’s ability to manage and operate high end weapon systems.

He added that the neighbouring country’s “indifferent attitude” in not informing Pakistan immediately about the inadvertent launch was equally concerning.

“We expect India to provide evidence to ensure Pakistan and the world community that their weapons are safe and secured,” he said.