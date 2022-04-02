ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,360
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,181
20824hr
Sindh
575,473
Punjab
505,087
Balochistan
35,475
Islamabad
135,083
KPK
219,081
Russian invasion of Ukraine must be stopped immediately: COAS Bajwa

  • Despite legitimate security concerns, Moscow's aggression against a smaller country cannot be condoned, says Pakistan's army chief
BR Web Desk Updated 02 Apr, 2022

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa said on Saturday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine must be stopped immediately, saying that its aggression against a smaller country cannot be condoned.

Addressing the Islamabad Security Dialogue on Saturday, the COAS expressed deep concern over the conflict in Ukraine, calling it “unfortunate”.

“Despite legitimate security concerns of Russia, its aggression against a smaller country cannot be condoned,” the COAS said. He further said that due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine thousands of people had been killed, millions made refugees, and “half of Ukraine was destroyed”.

Russian logistics hub ablaze, Moscow blames Ukraine

The conflict gives hope to smaller countries that they can still defend their territory with smaller but agile forces against aggression by a bigger country by carrying out selective modernatisation of equipment, he added.

He continued that Pakistan has consistently called for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, adding that Islamabad supports immediate dialogue between all sides to find a lasting solution to the conflict.

The army chief said that the continuation or expansion of the conflict would not serve the interests of any side, least of all the developing countries which would continue to face socio-economic costs of the conflict, which he added, could “easily get out of hand”.

We expect India to provide evidence to ensure Pakistan and the world community that their weapons are safe and secured: COAS

He noted that Pakistan had enjoyed excellent defence and economic relationships with Ukraine since its independence, but relations with Russia were “cold” for a long time because of numerous reasons. However, some positive developments in this regard have taken place recently, he added.

Supersonic missile: FO raises questions over India’s delayed response

While talking about the recent landing of an Indian supersonic cruise missile inside Pakistan territory, the COAS said this raises serious questions about India’s ability to manage and operate high end weapon systems.

He added that the neighbouring country’s “indifferent attitude” in not informing Pakistan immediately about the inadvertent launch was equally concerning.

“We expect India to provide evidence to ensure Pakistan and the world community that their weapons are safe and secured,” he said.

Pakistan COAS Russia

Comments

1000 characters
Javaid Saadat Apr 02, 2022 12:56pm
What IK failled to do. Bajwa had accomplished that: he denounced Russian Aggression against Ukrine?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Owais Apr 02, 2022 01:34pm
what non-sense !!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

