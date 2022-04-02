Resignations of three ministers accepted: Fawad assigned Law Ministry portfolio

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Friday accepted the resignations of three federal ministers belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Q and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

The ministers who had resigned from their respective offices included Federal Law Minister Barrister Farogh Nasim, Science and Technology Minister Aminul Haq and Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema.

The president accepted the said resignations on the prime minister’s advice under clause (3) or Article 92 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the president also assigned an additional portfolio of Law Minister to Federal Minister Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain who would replace Farogh Nasim.