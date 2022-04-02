PM’s security beefed up after agencies report: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that the security of Prime Minister Imran Khan had been further enhanced to avert the possible assassination of him.

The federal minister maintained that reports of the security agencies had unveiled a plot of the prime minister’s assassination.

Fawad says army playing its role strictly in accordance with constitution

“Following these reports, the government has decided to beef up the security of the prime minister,” he added.