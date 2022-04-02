ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
March SRB collection shows 30pc growth YoY

Recorder Report 02 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has collected revenue of Rs14.90 billion during the month of March 2022 as compared to the collection of Rs11.46 billion collected during March 2021, posting a growth of 30 percent.

According to the details, during the third quarter of the FY 2021-22, the SRB has collected Rs39.33 billion as compared to the collection of Rs31.49 billion, collected during the third quarter of last FY 2020-21, depicting a growth of 25 percent.

SRB spokesperson said that the board had acknowledged the trust and cooperation of its taxpayers, the continuous support of the government of Sindh, and the devotion and dedication of the officers and staff of the SRB, which yielded the result in the shape of the aforementioned revenue collection and revenue growth and added that the SRB was focused on achieving the assigned revenue target for the current financial year.

