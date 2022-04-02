March SRB collection shows 30pc growth YoY

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has collected revenue of Rs14.90 billion during the month of March 2022 as compared to the collection of Rs11.46 billion collected during March 2021, posting a growth of 30 percent.

According to the details, during the third quarter of the FY 2021-22, the SRB has collected Rs39.33 billion as compared to the collection of Rs31.49 billion, collected during the third quarter of last FY 2020-21, depicting a growth of 25 percent.

SRB spokesperson said that the board had acknowledged the trust and cooperation of its taxpayers, the continuous support of the government of Sindh, and the devotion and dedication of the officers and staff of the SRB, which yielded the result in the shape of the aforementioned revenue collection and revenue growth and added that the SRB was focused on achieving the assigned revenue target for the current financial year.

