PDWP approves two development schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved two development schemes of higher education and road sectors with an estimated cost of over Rs 1.621 billion while recommended five other schemes of road sector worth Rs 37.2 billion to the federal government for inclusion in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

These schemes were approved in the 72nd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included provision of 23 buses and 10 coasters in 13 boys and girls associate colleges in District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs 490.400 million, re-construction/rehabilitation of road from Kuttia farm to Rerka Baqir Chowk via Nawan Lok, Chaito and Jajja Mor i/c Links Bhoa Hassan, Dhunni Khurd, Kuttia Farm to Phalia Bherowal Road Via Burj Bakhat, Musa Kalan to Waryaam Kadhar Road, Kot Pindi Wala to Jang Busal, Dera Shanawar Sultan Kot Pindi Wala and Sadiq Abad to Khairywal via Mailo Kohna and Matto Shareef at the cost of Rs 1,130.860 million while construction of metalled road from Kharar Buzdar to Bewata (24-ft wide) District DG Khan at the cost of Rs 2.685 billion, widening/improvement/rehabilitation/reconstruction of Khanewal–Kabirwala–Jhang Road up to District Boundary Khanewal including Link to Motorway (M-4) at the cost of Rs 3.730 billion, dualization of road from Karam Dad Qureshi (N-70) to Layyah at the cost of Rs 23.342 billion and dualization of Road from Chandni Chowk to Dera Nawab Chowk to N-5 (Pakki Pull) via Mehrab Wala District Bahawalpur at the cost of over Rs 7.443 billion.

