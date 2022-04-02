ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PDWP approves two development schemes

Recorder Report 02 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved two development schemes of higher education and road sectors with an estimated cost of over Rs 1.621 billion while recommended five other schemes of road sector worth Rs 37.2 billion to the federal government for inclusion in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

These schemes were approved in the 72nd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included provision of 23 buses and 10 coasters in 13 boys and girls associate colleges in District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs 490.400 million, re-construction/rehabilitation of road from Kuttia farm to Rerka Baqir Chowk via Nawan Lok, Chaito and Jajja Mor i/c Links Bhoa Hassan, Dhunni Khurd, Kuttia Farm to Phalia Bherowal Road Via Burj Bakhat, Musa Kalan to Waryaam Kadhar Road, Kot Pindi Wala to Jang Busal, Dera Shanawar Sultan Kot Pindi Wala and Sadiq Abad to Khairywal via Mailo Kohna and Matto Shareef at the cost of Rs 1,130.860 million while construction of metalled road from Kharar Buzdar to Bewata (24-ft wide) District DG Khan at the cost of Rs 2.685 billion, widening/improvement/rehabilitation/reconstruction of Khanewal–Kabirwala–Jhang Road up to District Boundary Khanewal including Link to Motorway (M-4) at the cost of Rs 3.730 billion, dualization of road from Karam Dad Qureshi (N-70) to Layyah at the cost of Rs 23.342 billion and dualization of Road from Chandni Chowk to Dera Nawab Chowk to N-5 (Pakki Pull) via Mehrab Wala District Bahawalpur at the cost of over Rs 7.443 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Federal Government PSDP PDWP development schemes

Comments

1000 characters

PDWP approves two development schemes

Jul-Mar exports grow 25pc to $23.332 billion YoY

Fertilizer for farmers: ECC directs ministry to formulate ‘rationalized’ policy

Fertilizer firms being issued show-cause notices despite SRO compliance

Shehbaz censures Imran for ‘damaging’ ties with global powers

US irked by Russia visit, says PM

Move to avert LNG, oil supply disruption: ECC approves Rs25bn for PSO against Rs50bn request

Senate election: IHC turns down Gilani’s ICA

PM orders filing of reference against dissident PTI MNAs

Conversion of Karachi’s garbage into electricity: LoI signed as reputed cos keen to make $600m investment

Alternative currency-based payment mechanism with Iran on the cards

Read more stories