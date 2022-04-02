ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
FWCCI signs MoU with Chughtai Labs

Press Release 02 Apr, 2022

FAISALABAD: Women should be sensitive to healthcare practices as healthy women can build a healthy nation, they must undergo for healthcare preventions not only to upkeep their own health but also responsible for the sound health of all family members, said Nighat Shahid, President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI). She was addressing to the participants at signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding between FWCCI and Chughtai Labs.

She said that healthier women can share the household economic burden with the men and income could be used for their children’s education, health, and the betterment of society. She said that signing of MoU between FWCCI and Chughtai Labs is a great opportunity to facilitate our members with the state-of-the art medical tests facilitates available with Chughtai Labs.

Introducing FWCCI she said it was established in 2017 having more than 200 members in its fold and recognized as one of the top women chambers in Pakistan.

She said that in this age of increasing health diseases, it is important that as a preventive measure, lab tests should be made under the advice of health practitioners regularly. Our women are mostly disease affected due to domestic, financial, and children brought up and other family issues. So this preventive treatment can stop diseases from developing in most of the cases and also help them to live longer and healthier life. Moreover, timely identification can make their health sustainable and efficient working. She requested to the Chughtai Labs management that extra discounts be offered to FWCCI members approaching them per prescription both for diagnostic tests and screening tests. Rather, tests required for any pandemic, these be made free like dengue or other infection diseases.

