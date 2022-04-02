ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
PM will survive vote of no-confidence, insists Fawad

Nuzhat Nazar 02 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday vowed that the “dream of the opposition to oust the premier will be shattered”.

Addressing a press conference, flanked by Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, Fawad said each minute of the next 48 hours is very important.

Taking a jibe at the opposition leaders, Fawad said PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has become a self-appointed prime minister while sitting at home.

He said, meanwhile, his son, Hamza Shehbaz, is eyeing the seat of chief minister in Punjab.

The minister said that the government is planning to file a petition to cancel the bail orders of both Shehbaz and Hamza.

Talking about the “foreign conspiracy” under debate after PM Imran Khan claimed that the country has received a “threat letter”, the Information minister said the leaders of the opposition are part of the conspiracy.

“Pakistanis will never allow somebody sitting outside of the country to change the political dynamics here”, he said, questioning how is it possible that somebody who is living abroad initiates a movement in the Parliament.

Talking about the “threat letter”, Fawad recalled that the leader of the opposition had said that if the government reveals the letter they would support them; however, when Shehbaz was invited to see the letter, he did not show up because he knew everything regarding the letter as he was a part of the conspiracy.

Regarding former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar’s statement on Thursday, when she said that the premier has “sabotaged the Pakistan-US relationship by accusing the former”, Fawad said that during PPP’s tenure, Khar did not even know the details of the drone attacks.

Speaking about the dissident PTI MNAs, the minister said that action will be taken against all these members. He urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the plans of foreigners to overthrow the government and those who collaborated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

