ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.79%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
FNEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
GGGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.45%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.35%)
GTECH 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.49%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.15%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.55%)
WAVES 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.85%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.93%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.1 (1.26%)
BR30 16,304 Increased By 387 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,929 Increased By 591.3 (1.33%)
KSE30 17,117 Increased By 194.4 (1.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

‘PM will fight to the death for this country and its people…’

Najib Mehdi 01 Apr, 2022

Government’s key allies have deserted it as after Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), it is Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) that has crossed over from the ruling coalition to opposition. Their exit was expected, it is highly disappointing nevertheless.

It has clearly emerged that both the parties have enormously added to the numerical strength of opposition as it enjoys the support of as many as 177 MNAs, although it needs the support of only 172 MNAs to successfully oust prime minister Imran Khan. That the exit of BAP and MQM has left the Prime minister without majority is a fact. The writing is on the wall for him unless his former allies rejoin an increasingly beleaguered PTI-led government.

But the prime minister will fight to the death for this country and its people, but only for this country and its people. Former US Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright, who died a week ago, had once said that “What people have the capacity to choose, they have the ability to change”.

Najib Mehdi (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

MQM PTI govt BAP Madeleine K. Albright

Najib Mehdi

Comments

1000 characters

‘PM will fight to the death for this country and its people…’

Waiver of tax relief: FBR yet to begin refund payments to various sectors

Wheat production target missed

Moody’s sees no-trust move against PM as credit negative

Forex reserves down $3bn

PM vows to face no-trust vote

NA session adjourned till April 3

Opposition says PM won’t be given ‘safe passage’

Macroeconomic stability: IMF, govt discuss new initiatives

Various local car brands: Auto industry body concerned at hike in prices

'Defining moment': Sunday will decide which way this country goes, says PM Imran

Read more stories