‘PM will fight to the death for this country and its people…’

Government’s key allies have deserted it as after Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), it is Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) that has crossed over from the ruling coalition to opposition. Their exit was expected, it is highly disappointing nevertheless.

It has clearly emerged that both the parties have enormously added to the numerical strength of opposition as it enjoys the support of as many as 177 MNAs, although it needs the support of only 172 MNAs to successfully oust prime minister Imran Khan. That the exit of BAP and MQM has left the Prime minister without majority is a fact. The writing is on the wall for him unless his former allies rejoin an increasingly beleaguered PTI-led government.

But the prime minister will fight to the death for this country and its people, but only for this country and its people. Former US Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright, who died a week ago, had once said that “What people have the capacity to choose, they have the ability to change”.

Najib Mehdi (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022