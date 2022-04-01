ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.79%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
FNEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
GGGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.45%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.35%)
GTECH 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.49%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.15%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.55%)
WAVES 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.85%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.93%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.1 (1.26%)
BR30 16,304 Increased By 387 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,929 Increased By 591.3 (1.33%)
KSE30 17,117 Increased By 194.4 (1.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Markets

Capped prices of petroleum products: Govt to bear additional burden of Rs33bn

Wasim Iqbal 01 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal government decision to un-change the prices of petroleum products for first half of April will raise the price differential claims (PDC) to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and oil Refineries.

In a statement, Finance Division says that government will bear the additional burden of Rs 33 billion to keep the prices unchanged. For month of March, the PDC amount was Rs 31 billion. According to notification of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) the PDC on petrol is Rs 24.07 per litre. Ex-refinery price of petrol has been increased from Rs 160.56 to Rs 161.91 per litre. According to refineries, the price should be decreased by Rs 3.79 per litre after PDC, due to decline in the rate of petrol globally.

Currently, government is not charging petroleum levy (PL) and General Sale Tax (GST) on petrol.

The price of high speed diesel (HSD) has also been maintained for first half of April at Rs 144.15 per litre. Refinery sources said that the ex-refinery price of HSD was increased by Rs 3.01 per litre after including PDC.

At present, OGRA is engaged with leading OMCs and OCAC representatives to resolve all the issues including current scenario relating to PDC, IFEM matters and Industry reservations on certain matters.

