KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (March 31, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
434,614,675 214,726,431 10,482,165,367 5,831,554,606
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 678,789,492 (1,380,978,387) (702,188,894)
Local Individuals 8,596,844,593 (7,780,128,663) 816,715,930
Local Corporates 3,649,892,647 (3,764,419,683) (114,527,036)
===============================================================================
