ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.04%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.4%)
AVN 88.45 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.9%)
BOP 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.15%)
FNEL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (7.18%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (6.29%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.93%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.74%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.95%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.89%)
PRL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.24%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.41%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.3%)
UNITY 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.53%)
WAVES 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.28%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.07%)
BR100 4,516 Increased By 58.9 (1.32%)
BR30 16,328 Increased By 411.4 (2.58%)
KSE100 44,881 Increased By 543.4 (1.23%)
KSE30 17,116 Increased By 193.3 (1.14%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
European shares rise marginally; oil stocks slide as US plans reserve release

Reuters 31 Mar, 2022

European shares edged higher on Thursday, led by gains in automobile and defensive sectors, while oil stocks tumbled as a US plan to tap into its strategic petroleum reserves weakened crude prices.

The pan-European stock index rose 0.2%, despite a 1.5% drop in oil stocks. London’s energy- and materials-heavy FTSE 100 index rose 0.1%, after data showed Britain’s economy grew more quickly than previously thought in the fourth quarter.

The STOXX 600 is down about 5.5% for the January-March period and looks set to end a seven quarter winning streak, as investors remain circumspect in the face of the Ukraine crisis and its impact on inflation and economic growth.

European stocks inch up

For the month, however, the index was on course to log its first gain of 2022. Sweden’s H&M slumped 7.9% after reporting a smaller profit than expected for the December-February period, its fiscal first quarter.

European stocks

