e-passport launched: PM decides to share letter with ‘allies’, media

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to share/show threat letter to/with a group of senior journalists and allies to prove that this was not a drama but a foreign conspiracy hatched with some local political characters to remove his government through vote of no confidence.

While addressing at the launch of electronic passport here on Wednesday, the prime minister said that no-confidence motion was legitimate in a democracy but the one moved against him was a foreign conspiracy.

The premier said that he would show the letter to the senior journalists as people were thinking that this is a drama to save the government.

He said that the government was not revealing it in the interest of our country.

He said that he has also decided to show this letter to the representatives of the coalition parties as well.

The prime minister said that foreign forces could not see a government in Pakistan that could take decision in the interests of the country.

He added that a foreign conspiracy against his government is evident in the letter.

Earlier, he said that technology has made the people’s life easier and reduced corruption, adding that paperless system in the SKMT had brought about transparency.

The prime minister further stated that in the National Highways Authority (NHA) contracts were being awarded at expensive rates during the tenure of previous government compared to 2021 and the calculation exposed an embezzlement of 1,000 billion.

He said that the current account balance has been affected consequent to increase in oil prices in the international market and overseas Pakistanis remittances enable the country to sustain the pressure on external risks.

The prime minister added that there is huge potential of tourism in the country and it could also play a major role in Pakistan’s future and would help bridge the trade gap until exports are increased.

He said that it was unfortunate that we have been unable to make tourism an industry and did not provide incentives for the development of resorts.

The electronic passport will be equipped with a state-of-the-art biometric chip that includes a number of security features, the ceremony was informed that it

will provide quick and easy immigration assistance to Pakistani citizens, while traveling according to international standards. Earlier, the Minister for Interior also spoke on the occasion.

