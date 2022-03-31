Opposition benches: 4-member BAP submits request to Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Four members of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) submitted a request to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to sit on the opposition benches.

Khalid Magsi, Israr Tareen, Ehsanullah Reiki, and Rubina Irfan on Wednesday submitted their requests to the speaker National Assembly to sit on the opposition benches.

The request stated that we as a political party have stopped supporting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and we do not want to sit on government benches anymore.

They also requested the speaker to allot seats on opposition benches in the Lower House of the Parliament.

