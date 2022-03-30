ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
ASC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
ASL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
GTECH 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
WAVES 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,458 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 15,917 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,338 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.23%)
KSE30 16,923 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

German inflation hits post-reunification high at 7.3%

AFP 30 Mar, 2022

FRANKFURT: Inflation in Germany surged in March to a record high since reunification in 1990, official figures published Wednesday showed, as the war in Ukraine sent energy prices soaring.

Consumer prices rose by 7.3 percent annually, according to the federal statistics agency Destatis, up from 5.1 percent in February.

Russia’s invasion of its neighbour had sent prices for oil and gas soaring and had a “considerable impact on the high rate of inflation”, Destatis said in a statement.

The last time such a high rate was recorded was in the autumn of 1981 in West Germany, when oil prices increased “sharply” as a consequence of the Iran-Iraq war, the agency said.

Delivery bottlenecks, aggravated by disruptions to suppliers in Ukraine and Russia, also contributed to the inflation push.

Like many of its neighbours in Europe, Germany is highly reliant on supplies of Russian oil and gas to power its industry and heat its homes.

Germany has opposed calls for an EU embargo on Russian fossil fuels, but fears that deliveries could be curtailed have pushed the prices for the commodities to new highs.

Energy prices push Spanish inflation to 37-year high

The previous inflation peak for a reunited Germany came in early 1992, when prices rose year-on-year by 6.2 percent each month between March and May.

Broken down, the cost of household energy and motor fuels rose in March this year by 39.5 percent year-on-year, according to Destatis, while food prices increased 6.2 percent.

On the harmonised index of consumer prices, the European Central Bank’s preferred measure, inflation in Germany rose from 7.6 percent in March.

In the eurozone as a whole, inflation sat at 5.8 percent in February, an all-time high for the currency club and well above the European Central Bank’s two-percent target.

Ukraine German inflation energy prices reunification

Comments

1000 characters

German inflation hits post-reunification high at 7.3%

Islamabad High Court bars PM Imran from disclosing ‘threat letter’

PM Imran's address to nation postponed, says PTI's Faisal Javed

China, Russia 'more determined' to boost ties, Beijing says

Oil jumps 4% on tight supply, prospects of new Russia sanctions

KSE-100 endures seesaw ride to end 101 points lower

ECC approves indigenous gas supply to two SNGPL-based urea plants

Rupee continues its losing streak, falls another 0.16%

Careem Pay gets SBP’s In-Principle Approval for EMI licence

Aleem Khan's group refuses to vote for Pervaiz Elahi as CM Punjab

Plea seeking details of 'written letter' filed in Supreme Court

Read more stories