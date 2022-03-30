Key ally MQM-P announces decision to part ways with PTI

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), announced on Wednesday that it was joining the opposition ahead of a no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan, dealing a blow to the incumbent government.

MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui alongside Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Shehbaz Sharif addressed a presser on Wednesday.

Siddiqui termed it a "historic" day and said that the party has joined the opposition. "This time, we can strive for a democracy whose effects can reach the common people of Pakistan.

"We have prioritised Pakistan's interests over all individual interests," Siddiqui said.

In his address, Sharif thanked MQM-P and its workers who made this decision, adding that it was an important day because a joint opposition has come together and efforts "have been made for national unity".

Bilawal also addressed the press conference, saying that PPP and MQM-P have to work together under any condition, if they want to work for Karachi and Pakistan's prosperity.

"Imran Khan has now lost his majority. He is not the PM anymore. The parliament session is tomorrow. Let's hold voting tomorrow and settle this matter," Bilawal added.

Earlier, MQM-P leader Nasreen Jalil had said that the party had ratified the agreement with the opposition on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Details of the agreement will be revealed in a press conference," she had said earlier on Wednesday.

MQM-P leader Senator Faisal Subzwari also tweeted that an agreement between the party and the united opposition had been finalised.

"The PPP's central executive committee and the MQM-P's coordination committee will ratify the agreement," he said.

Bilawal had also in his tweet said that the united opposition and MQM-P had reached an agreement.

"Rabta committee MQM and PPP CEC will ratify said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow. Congratulations Pakistan," Bilawal said.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly is set to commence its session to hold a debate on the opposition's no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Friday, the no-confidence resolution against Khan was accepted after 161 lawmakers voted in favour of it.

Following this, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri adjourned the session till March 31 (Thursday) during which debate will take place on the resolution.

Sharif tabled the no-confidence motion against PM after which counting took place.