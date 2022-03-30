ANL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.86%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
AVN 85.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.56%)
BOP 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.25%)
GGGL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.62%)
GGL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.48%)
HUMNL 6.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.57%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.08%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.38%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.98%)
SNGP 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TPLP 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.59%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 75.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.52%)
UNITY 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WAVES 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.58%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
BR100 4,437 Decreased By -28.7 (-0.64%)
BR30 15,856 Decreased By -146.7 (-0.92%)
KSE100 44,157 Decreased By -281.7 (-0.63%)
KSE30 16,856 Decreased By -127.5 (-0.75%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Tech, financial firms lift Australian stocks for seventh day

Reuters 30 Mar, 2022

Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by an extended rally in technology and banking stocks, as global sentiment improved on hopes of a possible end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The S&P/ASX 200 ended up 0.7% at 7,514.5, marking a seventh straight session of gains. Russia on Tuesday promised to scale down military operations around Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, while Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status in face-to-face negotiations.

CommSec Market Analyst Steven Daghlian said that though peace talks were supporting sentiment, investors should remain wary of the continuous rise in bond yields which is not a positive development for tech firms.

Australian technology stocks were the top gainers on the benchmark on Wednesday, adding over 3.8% and hitting their highest level in 10 weeks.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc soared 6.1%, while accounting software provider Xero Ltd gained 5.3%, its highest since mid-February.

Financials added nearly 1% in their third straight session of gains.

Australia shares set to rise, NZ up

Westpac added close to 1%, and both National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia climbed 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively. Commodity-linked stocks, however, continued to weigh on the benchmark for a second consecutive session. Miners slipped 0.3%, while energy and gold stocks also ended the day marginally lower.

“We’re seeing mining and energy stocks coming under a little bit of pressure and I think its a mix of Russian-Ukraine peace talks and also the lockdown in Shanghai,” Daghlian added. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1.5% higher at 12,098 points.

Australian shares

