Australian shares are expected to open higher on Monday, likely helped by gains among local mining and energy stocks on strong prices of their underlying assets.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 6.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

Australian shares hit over 1-month high as miners jump

The benchmark rose 0.3% on Friday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2129 GMT.