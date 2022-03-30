PARTLY FACETIOUS: PM has sacrificed the Buzz

“So if The Khan is Julius Caesar…”

“Not yet — he is still fighting to remain in power.”

“He has sacrificed The Buzz…”

“Not much of a sacrifice…”

“OK, but he is trying to install Chaudhary Pervez Elahi in place of The Buzz…”

“Ambitious the two of them but for different posts so they can work together.”

“I disagree — ambition means going for a promotion – Pervez Elahi has been the chief minister before and…”

“The only position higher is that of the Prime Minister and he surely can’t think of becoming the prime minister with five MNAs minus one perhaps.”

“I don’t see why not! Didn’t Chaudhary Shujaat…”

“Right I forgot, anything is possible in this country.”

“Do you think Chaudhary Pervez Elahi will follow orders better than The Buzz?”

“Well, he does know how to please his boss…”

“The question is if he considers The Khan the boss!”

“Ha ha, that’s right – anyway if Pervez Elahi has emerged as Mark Antony and Sheikh is Cassius, the chief plotter…”

“The Sheikh is all noise and no action — and I say this considering all the 17 portfolios he has held — noise, noise and more noise…”

“Hey that’s a very important part of the war of the narrative — I mean The Khan is having daily meetings on how to remain in power, he has not held a cabinet meeting for quite a while but he has held a meeting regularly with his spokesmen…”

“See that’s the major flaw in The Khan’s governance — one thing at a time while in government you have to multi-task.”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway Sheikh is no Cassius – I mean he is a small fry with a big mouth.”

“So is he Casca?”

“Nah, and he isn’t Cicero either who was known for his oratorical skills.”

“So what is he? One of the plebian, a member of the crowd clapping for whoever…”

“There you are, you got it right! See if one thinks for a while before acting a viable solution will come to you…are you listening Khan sahib?”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022