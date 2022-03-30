Gul Rehman made PSW’s project director

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Gul Rehman (PCS/BS-21), as the new project director of Pakistan Single Window (PSW). In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification here on Tuesday.

According to a notification, Gul Rehman (PCS/BS-21), has relinquished the charge of the post of Director General, Directorate General of Reforms and Automation(Customs), Islamabad w.e.f. March 29, 2022 and has assumed charge of the post of project director, PSW, FBR Islamabad on the same date.

