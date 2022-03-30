ANL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.11%)
ASC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.54%)
ASL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.64%)
AVN 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
FFL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.12%)
FNEL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.31%)
GGGL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (9.39%)
GGL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.54%)
GTECH 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.33%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.63%)
PACE 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.94%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.3%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.55%)
TPLP 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.35%)
TREET 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.78%)
TRG 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.33%)
WAVES 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.7%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.55%)
YOUW 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
BR100 4,465 Increased By 62.4 (1.42%)
BR30 16,002 Increased By 303.1 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,439 Increased By 505.1 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,983 Increased By 189.8 (1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Four development schemes approved

Recorder Report 30 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved four development schemes of secondary healthcare and medical education and physical planning and housing sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 6,249.465 million while six schemes of roads sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 35,451.21 million have been recommended to the federal government for inclusion in upcoming public sector development program (PSDP).

These schemes were approved in the 71st meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22. The meeting was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included up-gradation of Thalassemia Unit & Bone Marrow Transplant Centre at B.V. Hospital, Bahawalpur, at the cost of Rs. 1,755.597 million and New Dhar Jawa Water Supply Scheme with New Tourist Spot of Dhirkot Spring Water Supply Scheme for Kotli Sattian & Augmentation of Water Supply and drainage/sewerage system at Kahuta, Rawalpindi, at the cost of Rs. 3,588.706 million were approved. Comprehensive water supply scheme for Kamalia City at the cost of Rs. 455.162 million and rehabilitation of urban sewerage scheme Gojra at the cost of Rs. 450.000 million were also approved in the meeting.

The dualization of road from P.D. Khan, Choa Saidan Shah to Chakwal Choa City Internal Portion, District Chakwal at the cost of Rs. 10,568.793 million and construction of Dual Carriageway from Old GT Road Gujrat to Lakhanwal, District Gujrat, at the cost of Rs. 8,849.615 million were approved.

The construction of Road from Hafizabad to Alipur Chattah District Hafizabad at the cost of Rs. 3,034.001 million, and improvement of road from Hafizabad to Khangah Dogran District Hafizabad at the cost of Rs. 1,903.243 million, dualization of road from Chiniot to Pindi Bhattian Bypass District Chiniot at the cost of Rs. 7,950.735 million were also approved.

The widening of road from Mathial Chowk to Pindi Gheb City, District Attock, at the cost of Rs. 3,144.823 million have been cleared and recommended to the federal government for its inclusion in upcoming Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSDP PDWP development schemes

Comments

1000 characters

Four development schemes approved

Bhootani too joins opposition: Zardari says Elahi won’t be able to form Punjab govt

Power load-shedding may stay in Ramazan

UAE, Saudi say OPEC+ should not play politics

Finance ministry releases report: Intensity of risks may hit domestic economic activities

PRs for SME financing amended: Five-year-old small, medium enterprises to be considered startups: SBP

‘Roshan Equity’, ‘RAAST’ well executed by banks, CDC: SBP governor

EDF: ECC approves Rs4.5bn supplementary grant

Tax relief anticipation: Ghee makers stop clearance of consignments

Voting on no-trust move: PTI MNAs forbidden from attending NA session

Voting on no-confidence motion to take place on April 3: Rashid

Read more stories