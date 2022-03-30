Four development schemes approved

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved four development schemes of secondary healthcare and medical education and physical planning and housing sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 6,249.465 million while six schemes of roads sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 35,451.21 million have been recommended to the federal government for inclusion in upcoming public sector development program (PSDP).

These schemes were approved in the 71st meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22. The meeting was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included up-gradation of Thalassemia Unit & Bone Marrow Transplant Centre at B.V. Hospital, Bahawalpur, at the cost of Rs. 1,755.597 million and New Dhar Jawa Water Supply Scheme with New Tourist Spot of Dhirkot Spring Water Supply Scheme for Kotli Sattian & Augmentation of Water Supply and drainage/sewerage system at Kahuta, Rawalpindi, at the cost of Rs. 3,588.706 million were approved. Comprehensive water supply scheme for Kamalia City at the cost of Rs. 455.162 million and rehabilitation of urban sewerage scheme Gojra at the cost of Rs. 450.000 million were also approved in the meeting.

The dualization of road from P.D. Khan, Choa Saidan Shah to Chakwal Choa City Internal Portion, District Chakwal at the cost of Rs. 10,568.793 million and construction of Dual Carriageway from Old GT Road Gujrat to Lakhanwal, District Gujrat, at the cost of Rs. 8,849.615 million were approved.

The construction of Road from Hafizabad to Alipur Chattah District Hafizabad at the cost of Rs. 3,034.001 million, and improvement of road from Hafizabad to Khangah Dogran District Hafizabad at the cost of Rs. 1,903.243 million, dualization of road from Chiniot to Pindi Bhattian Bypass District Chiniot at the cost of Rs. 7,950.735 million were also approved.

The widening of road from Mathial Chowk to Pindi Gheb City, District Attock, at the cost of Rs. 3,144.823 million have been cleared and recommended to the federal government for its inclusion in upcoming Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

