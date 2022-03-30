ACCA, PITB sign MoU

LAHORE: Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Pakistan and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Incubation Wing has joined hands to increase financial inclusion and grow the entrepreneurial ecosystem. As per the details shared by the ACCA, in this connection, ACCA Pakistan and PITB Incubation Wing signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU), under which they will explore avenues of collaboration and to work jointly mainly on financial inclusion, financial literacy of PITB incubation wing start-ups and awareness for ACCA stakeholders, including members and future members, on opportunities in entrepreneurial ecosystem.

ACCA Pakistan Head Assad Hameed Khan and PITB Director General e-Governance Sajid Latif signed the MoU in the presence of senior ACCA officials Shahid Khan, Aamir Saleem, and Muhammad Shahid Khan.

