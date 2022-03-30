ANL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.11%)
ASC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.54%)
ASL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.64%)
AVN 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
FFL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.12%)
FNEL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.31%)
GGGL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (9.39%)
GGL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.54%)
GTECH 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.33%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.63%)
PACE 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.94%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.3%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.55%)
TPLP 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.35%)
TREET 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.78%)
TRG 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.33%)
WAVES 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.7%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.55%)
YOUW 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
BR100 4,465 Increased By 62.4 (1.42%)
BR30 16,002 Increased By 303.1 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,439 Increased By 505.1 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,983 Increased By 189.8 (1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,347
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,355
26924hr
Sindh
574,989
Punjab
504,926
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,048
KPK
218,968
Brecorder Logo
UK shares rise

Reuters 30 Mar, 2022

LONDON: UK shares climbed on Tuesday, aided by signs of progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine to end their weeks-long conflict, while Barclays hit a three-week low following a discounted stake sale.

The blue-chip index ended 0.9% higher, with financials HSBC Holdings and Prudential and consumer stocks Diageo and Unilever providing the biggest boosts.

Investor sentiment was lifted after Russia’s deputy defence minister said Moscow had decided to drastically cut military activity around Kyiv and Chernihiv in Ukraine, after talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, Ukraine proposed adopting neutral status in exchange for security guarantees at the latest round of talks with Russia, meaning it would not join military alliances or host military bases, Ukrainian negotiators said.

“Looking at the breakdown of the FTSE 100 today, all sectors have done well apart from energy and materials, which is not all that surprising given that a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ought to see lower energy and commodities prices while the boost to risk sentiment should boost all other sectors,” said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

Further advances were capped by a pullback in oil majors BP and Shell, both down over 1.9% after oil prices dropped, extending losses from the previous day.

Meanwhile base-metal and precious metal miners dropped 2.0% and 1.1% respectively, tracking weaker metal prices.

The domestically focussed midcap FTSE 250 index advanced 2.0%, boosted by a 4.4% jump in travel and leisure stocks.

Among stocks, Barclays Plc fell 2.5%, after one of its top investors offloaded a $1.2 billion chunk of stock in the lender at a discount overnight.

Polymetal surged 39.5% after the Russian precious metals producer said it was considering various options to boost shareholder value, as the Ukraine crisis batters its shares.

