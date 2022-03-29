ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.42%)
ASC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.52%)
ASL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.95%)
AVN 87.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.48%)
FFL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.73%)
FNEL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.95%)
GGGL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (7.4%)
GGL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.71%)
GTECH 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.13%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.95%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.94%)
MLCF 36.15 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.34%)
PACE 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.45%)
PIBTL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.94%)
PTC 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.13%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.95%)
TPLP 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.29%)
TREET 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.12%)
TRG 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.6%)
UNITY 26.17 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.56%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.84%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.66%)
YOUW 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,458 Increased By 55.6 (1.26%)
BR30 16,020 Increased By 320.6 (2.04%)
KSE100 44,327 Increased By 393.4 (0.9%)
KSE30 16,958 Increased By 164.2 (0.98%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,347
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,355
26924hr
Sindh
574,989
Punjab
504,926
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,048
KPK
218,968
Gold steady on firm dollar, yields; Ukraine talks in focus

Reuters 29 Mar, 2022

Gold prices were steady on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar held firm and Treasury yields climbed, while market participants looked forward to Russia-Ukraine peace talks starting later in the day.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,921.74 per ounce by 0723 GMT, having fallen as much as 2.1% on Monday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.9% at $1,922.60.

"The lingering geopolitical risk is offering a little bit of support, but the big elephant in the room would be the U.S. Federal Reserve moving into a more restrictive territory given the inflation angst that's hitting the markets right now," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"With the Fed completely moving into data dependence, I think a strong payroll number could strengthen the dollar, shoot yields a little bit higher and that could obviously work quite negatively for gold, but I don't think there's a real knockout below until the war premium gets completely evaporated."

The dollar index held firm near a three-week high hit in the previous session, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

Gold falls over 1% as US yields, dollar rise

U.S. benchmark 10-year yields hovered close to three-year highs, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Ukraine said its top objective at the first face-to-face talks with Russia in more than two weeks, due to take place in Turkey on Tuesday, was to secure a ceasefire, although both it and the United States were sceptical of a major breakthrough.

"Gold has resistance at $1,965 and $1,975 an ounce... Support lies at $1,917 and $1,910," OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.

Spot silver was up 0.1% at $24.86 per ounce, platinum was flat at $984.78 and palladium rose 2.6% to $2,291.28.

