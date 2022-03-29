Diamond Paints Rang Mahal retail shop

Diamond Paints takes another step to empower its customers by opening a flagship paint studio in DHA, Lahore.

It was set up on 29th March 2022 in collaboration with Rang Mahal paint studio and inaugurated by the Chief Guest, CEO of Diamond Paints, Mir Shoaib Ahmed.

Diamond Paints Rang Mahal is not a typical paint retail shop rather an ultimate retail experience. It is an experiential store that houses all Diamond Paints products, especially the premium Ace series.

The store offers a memorable experience for its visitors; a spacious and comfortable seating area with vibrant, colourful walls that are sure to spark creativity and imagination. An innovative Diamond ColorMatic machine has also been installed so that visitors can choose from 1000+ colours till they find their perfect shade.

Rang Mahal paint studio offers an amicable atmosphere for families, a wide range for product selection and free home delivery.

Visitors are assured that the products on display are genuine and high-quality products manufactured by Diamond Paints. A flagship studio is undoubtedly a big step by Diamond Paints to reach customers directly and create an inspirational space for them.