ANL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.85%)
ASC 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.91%)
ASL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.8%)
AVN 90.71 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.2%)
BOP 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
CNERGY 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
FFL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.73%)
FNEL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.86%)
GGGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (7.85%)
GGL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.58%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.33%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.3%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
KOSM 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.67%)
MLCF 36.35 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.92%)
PACE 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.15%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.9%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.35%)
PTC 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.09%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.34 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.75%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.06%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.45%)
TREET 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.78%)
TRG 78.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.94%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.68%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.84%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.29%)
YOUW 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
BR100 4,473 Increased By 70.2 (1.59%)
BR30 16,149 Increased By 449.4 (2.86%)
KSE100 44,451 Increased By 517.2 (1.18%)
KSE30 17,010 Increased By 217 (1.29%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,347
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,355
26924hr
Sindh
574,989
Punjab
504,926
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,048
KPK
218,968
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Diamond Paints Rang Mahal retail shop

Sponsored Content 29 Mar, 2022

Diamond Paints takes another step to empower its customers by opening a flagship paint studio in DHA, Lahore.

It was set up on 29th March 2022 in collaboration with Rang Mahal paint studio and inaugurated by the Chief Guest, CEO of Diamond Paints, Mir Shoaib Ahmed.

Diamond Paints Rang Mahal is not a typical paint retail shop rather an ultimate retail experience. It is an experiential store that houses all Diamond Paints products, especially the premium Ace series.

The store offers a memorable experience for its visitors; a spacious and comfortable seating area with vibrant, colourful walls that are sure to spark creativity and imagination. An innovative Diamond ColorMatic machine has also been installed so that visitors can choose from 1000+ colours till they find their perfect shade.

Rang Mahal paint studio offers an amicable atmosphere for families, a wide range for product selection and free home delivery.

Visitors are assured that the products on display are genuine and high-quality products manufactured by Diamond Paints. A flagship studio is undoubtedly a big step by Diamond Paints to reach customers directly and create an inspirational space for them.

Diamond Paints Rang Mahal

Comments

1000 characters

Diamond Paints Rang Mahal retail shop

PTI goes for Elahi of ‘Q’ to deny ‘N’ Punjab

Capital market uplift: $300m aid plan inked with ADB

Pakistan among states that appear vulnerable: UN warns over Ukraine shock to developing states’ debt

SECP approves first debt ‘Exchange Traded Fund’ for listing on PSX

Oil drops on Ukraine peace talk hopes, China demand fears

Modified draft of KE’s Arbitration Agreement raises eyebrows

Foreign minister Qureshi departs for China

US Senate advances China competition legislation

MoF’s monthly outlook: Domestic, world scenarios may ‘ramify economic recovery’

Wheat imports: Tarin asks ministry to come up with ‘accurate need’

Read more stories