BAP quits govt, crosses over to Opposition

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), an ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, announced to support the joint-opposition for voting on no-confidence resolution against the prime minister in the National Assembly.

This announcement was made by opposition bigwigs — Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) President Asif Ali Zardari — at a joint news conference here on Monday.

The Balochistan Awami Party’s four Members of National Assembly (MNAs) [three elected MNAs from general seats: Khalid Hussain Magsi, Muhammad Israr Tareen, Ehsanullah Reki and one woman from reserved seat Rubina Irfan] were present on this occasion.

There are a total of five MNAs of the BAP party. However, one elected MNA of BAP party and Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal did not part ways with the PTI government and she will vote against the no-confidence resolution.

“We thank and welcome them [the BAP lawmakers] from the bottom of our heart for supporting the opposition... we value their decision to support the no-confidence resolution. We assure them of our full support for resolving the problems of the people of Balochistan,” said PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

PTI delegation meets with BAP leaders

He said that the government which would be formed after the “success of no-confidence resolution” will address the grievances of the people of Balochistan.

Answering a question, Shehbaz Sharif urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to prove his claim that ‘foreign elements’ were conspiring to topple his government.

“I challenge [Imran Khan] to show the letter to the entire nation and Parliament… if he proves his claim that foreign powers are working against national interest then I will stand by him,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Ali Zardari said, “Shehbaz Sharif will soon become the prime minister of the country.” He said that Balochistan Awami Party has taken a decision in the “best interest” of Pakistan.

He expressed his gratitude towards Khalid Magsi and the other members of the BAP on the eve of their joining the opposition.

Zardari said that the opposition can serve the people of Balochistan. “If there is Balochistan, there is Pakistan,” he said.

Responding to the questions of the journalists, PPP Chairman Bilawal said that the party has been struggling for the restoration of democracy for the past three generations. “We have taken these steps for the restoration of democracy. We believe in democracy and we have followed a democratic process by tabling no-confidence resolution against the prime minister in the house,” he said.

He said that today (Monday), we welcome Khalid Magsi and his party and also Shahzain Bugti who announced his support yesterday (Sunday).

Answering a question, Bilawal said that “If your words are nothing, you are nothing.” We want to take everyone along with us, including the allies, he said.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that there is still space for dialogue with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) after it announced supporting the government on the no-confidence resolution in the Lower House of the Parliament.

Answering a question about the ‘conspiracy’ against the government, Maulana said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is talking on the basis of assumptions. He claimed that Imran Khan has reached at this situation due to his “incompetence and bad governance”.

Answering another question, Maulana said, “Imran Khan had become a burden on the masters who had made the prime minister. Imran Khan should cry over his failures; it was the US, Israel, and Europe’s mistake to impose him.”

Balochistan Awami Party Parliamentary leader Khalid Magsi said that the BAP would vote in favour of the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

“We want the country to be handled in a new [...] we want the issues to be resolved,” he said. Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Chief Akhtar Mengal said the incumbent government has ignored Balochistan and did not pay attention to the province’s issues.

“Instead of paying attention to our issues, they made fun of us,” he said.

