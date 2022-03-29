ANL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
ASC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
ASL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.1%)
AVN 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
FNEL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
GGGL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.23%)
GGL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.14%)
GTECH 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.84%)
KOSM 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
MLCF 34.98 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.03%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
PRL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.25%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.15%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TPLP 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.45%)
TREET 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
TRG 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.39%)
UNITY 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
WAVES 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
BR100 4,403 Increased By 52.6 (1.21%)
BR30 15,699 Increased By 281.8 (1.83%)
KSE100 43,934 Increased By 382.4 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,793 Increased By 136 (0.82%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Ogra takes up issues relating to PDC, IFEM with stakeholders

Recorder Report 29 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) conducted its meeting at Karachi with leading Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and OCAC representatives which was chaired by Masroor Khan, Chairman, Ogra Zainul Abideen Qureshi, Member (Oil)- Ogra and senior executive directors and other key officers.

All the issues including current scenario relating to the PDC, IFEM matters, industry reservations on certain matters, oil industry suggestions/proposals aimed at protecting national interest and promoting fair competition, genuine issues of the oil industry requiring urgent attention for resolution through mutual dialogue, etc, were discussed in detail.

All stakeholders/attendees were very keen in voicing their issues/concerns along-with possible solutions within the ambit of the law/rules.

Oil industry: OCAC asks Ogra to facilitate major shareholders

The Ogra’s presence at Karachi among the stakeholders was seen as a very positive visibility gesture.

The stakeholders were assured by the chairman Ogra of expeditious solution to all outstanding and current issues and it was unanimously agreed to make joint and concerted efforts in tackling all challenges being faced by the oil industry.

OGRA OMCs oil industry PDC IFEM

