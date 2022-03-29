ANL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
ASC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
ASL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.1%)
AVN 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
FNEL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
GGGL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.23%)
GGL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.14%)
GTECH 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.84%)
KOSM 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
MLCF 34.98 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.03%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
PRL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.25%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.15%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TPLP 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.45%)
TREET 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
TRG 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.39%)
UNITY 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
WAVES 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
BR100 4,403 Increased By 52.6 (1.21%)
BR30 15,699 Increased By 281.8 (1.83%)
KSE100 43,934 Increased By 382.4 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,793 Increased By 136 (0.82%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC orders arrest of those behind ‘Sindh House’ storming

NNI 29 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday ordered the arrest of those members of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) who had attacked the Sindh House in Islamabad a few days ago.

During the hearing of the presidential reference, seeking interpretation of Article 63-A of the constitution, the court directed the advocate general (AG), Islamabad to submit to it a report on the matter tomorrow (Tuesday, March 29, 2022).

A five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial, is presently hearing the reference filed by the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial regretted that taking benefit of weak sections inserted in the FIR, the suspects had managed to obtain bails from the court.

When Justice Bandial asked whether there was any such section in the FIR under which the attackers could be denied bails, the AG replied there was one section which made their assault a non-bailable offence.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers had stormed the Sindh House in Islamabad against alleged horse-trading on March 18, 2022.

The ruling party workers barged into the Sindh House after staging a sit-in outside the building – right opposite the official residence of the chief justice of Pakistan.

A heavy contingent of police reached the site and directed the demonstrators to leave the area. The demonstrators dispersed while reports said some of them were hurling abuses at the lawmakers.

PTI dissident lawmakers took refuge in the Sindh House till the National Assembly session on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

After a lull, the PTI workers showed up again and gatecrashed the Sindh House. Police rushed to the site again and took the demonstrators into custody.

PTI Sindh house CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial Supreme Court (SC)

Comments

1000 characters

SC orders arrest of those behind ‘Sindh House’ storming

Capital market uplift: $300m aid plan inked with ADB

Pakistan among states that appear vulnerable: UN warns over Ukraine shock to developing states’ debt

Punjab CM too faces no-trust move

BAP quits govt, crosses over to Opposition

SECP approves first debt ‘Exchange Traded Fund’ for listing on PSX

No-trust move against PM: NA to commence debate from Thursday

KCR: Ecnec refuses sovereign guarantee

MoF’s monthly outlook: Domestic, world scenarios may ‘ramify economic recovery’

Wheat imports: Tarin asks ministry to come up with ‘accurate need’

PSMA demands permission to export excess sugar output

Read more stories