SC orders arrest of those behind ‘Sindh House’ storming

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday ordered the arrest of those members of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) who had attacked the Sindh House in Islamabad a few days ago.

During the hearing of the presidential reference, seeking interpretation of Article 63-A of the constitution, the court directed the advocate general (AG), Islamabad to submit to it a report on the matter tomorrow (Tuesday, March 29, 2022).

A five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial, is presently hearing the reference filed by the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial regretted that taking benefit of weak sections inserted in the FIR, the suspects had managed to obtain bails from the court.

When Justice Bandial asked whether there was any such section in the FIR under which the attackers could be denied bails, the AG replied there was one section which made their assault a non-bailable offence.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers had stormed the Sindh House in Islamabad against alleged horse-trading on March 18, 2022.

The ruling party workers barged into the Sindh House after staging a sit-in outside the building – right opposite the official residence of the chief justice of Pakistan.

A heavy contingent of police reached the site and directed the demonstrators to leave the area. The demonstrators dispersed while reports said some of them were hurling abuses at the lawmakers.

PTI dissident lawmakers took refuge in the Sindh House till the National Assembly session on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

After a lull, the PTI workers showed up again and gatecrashed the Sindh House. Police rushed to the site again and took the demonstrators into custody.