No-trust move part of ‘global conspiracy’, insists Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Fawad Hussain on Monday said that the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was a part of a global conspiracy and the local political players had ‘conspired’ against Pakistan.

Talking to media along with Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar outside the Supreme Court, he alleged that politicians such as Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Ali Zardari, and Shehbaz Sharif were planning to enslave Pakistan permanently as they were the puppets, whose control was in the hands of a person sitting in London.

While talking about Nawaz Sharif, he claimed he was involved in a conspiracy against Pakistan in collaboration with the international establishment.

The minister said that the prime minister had given the preliminary information about this global conspiracy in yesterday’s meeting and with the passage of time, the rest of the pages of this global conspiracy would also be laid before the people.

“This conspiracy is not against Imran Khan but against the people of Pakistan,” Fawad said, while adding that its objective was to subjugate the people of Pakistan.

Giving the example of Quaid-e-Azam who fought against global colonialism, he said on the same pattern, Imran Khan was also fighting a two-way battle.

He said yesterday’s gathering of the PTI in the capital was historic. Thanking the people of Pakistan for yesterday’s historic public meeting, Fawad said that from Gilgit-Baltistan to Karachi, from the mountains of Quetta and Chagai to Lahore and from Lahore to Islamabad, the way people responded to Imran Khan’s leadership and held ‘the largest gathering in the history of Pakistan’ was highly commendable.

Fawad said that proceedings on the reference filed by the president in the apex court were being held and the Attorney General was giving his arguments. The Attorney General has pleaded that Pakistan was a country with a parliamentary system of government and political parties were an integral part of this system.

Fawad said the interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution is important. He hoped the Supreme Court’s verdict in Presidential Reference will put an end to horse trading to strengthen the parliamentary democracy in the country. He said if there were penalties for violators of party discipline, the unholy practice of sale and purchase of people’s loyalties would end forever.

He said that the loyalties of the PTI’s elected members were bought and they were kept in Sindh House. However, he saluted those MNAs who turned down such offers and stood by Imran Khan.

He expressed the hope that the Supreme Court in this reference will impose lifelong disqualification for the members involved in floor crossing and it would give a ruling that their votes would not be counted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022