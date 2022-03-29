ANL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
ASC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
ASL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.1%)
AVN 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
FNEL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
GGGL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.23%)
GGL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.14%)
GTECH 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.84%)
KOSM 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
MLCF 34.98 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.03%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
PRL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.25%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.15%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TPLP 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.45%)
TREET 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
TRG 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.39%)
UNITY 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
WAVES 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
BR100 4,403 Increased By 52.6 (1.21%)
BR30 15,699 Increased By 281.8 (1.83%)
KSE100 43,934 Increased By 382.4 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,793 Increased By 136 (0.82%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US MIDDAY: US grains fall

Reuters 29 Mar, 2022

CHICAGO: US wheat, corn and soybean futures fell on Monday as worries over coronavirus cases in China weighed on commodity markets while grain traders also adjusted positions ahead of key US crop reports due later this week.

Crude oil dropped sharply as China’s financial hub Shanghai launched a lockdown to contain surging COVID-19 cases. The risk of renewed economic disruption due to the pandemic added further uncertainty to markets that have been grappling with the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The broad sell-off in commodities continued into midday today, as fund managers react to massive shutdowns in China due to COVID, as well as to lingering hopes for peace talk success in Ukraine,” Arlan Suderman, StoneX chief commodities economist wrote in a note to clients.

Ukraine and Russia were preparing for the first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks, but a senior US official said Russian President Vladimir Putin did not appear ready to make compromises to end the war. Ukrainian officials also played down the chances of a major breakthrough at the talks, due to be held in Istanbul.

As of 12:48 p.m. CDT (1748 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade May wheat was down 42 cents at $10.60-1/4 per bushel after dipping to $10.47, its lowest since March 17. CBOT May soybeans were down 44-3/4 cents at $16.65-1/2 a bushel and May corn was down 9-1/2 cents at $7.44-1/2 a bushel.

CBOT wheat posted the biggest declines on a percentage basis, given signs that global importers have been able to find adequate wheat supplies despite disruptions stemming from Russia-Ukraine conflict.

—Reuters

Wheat Corn soybean US MIDDAY

Comments

Comments are closed.

US MIDDAY: US grains fall

Capital market uplift: $300m aid plan inked with ADB

Pakistan among states that appear vulnerable: UN warns over Ukraine shock to developing states’ debt

Punjab CM too faces no-trust move

BAP quits govt, crosses over to Opposition

SECP approves first debt ‘Exchange Traded Fund’ for listing on PSX

No-trust move against PM: NA to commence debate from Thursday

KCR: Ecnec refuses sovereign guarantee

MoF’s monthly outlook: Domestic, world scenarios may ‘ramify economic recovery’

Wheat imports: Tarin asks ministry to come up with ‘accurate need’

PSMA demands permission to export excess sugar output

Read more stories