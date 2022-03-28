ANL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
ASC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
ASL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
AVN 88.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.27%)
BOP 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
FNEL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.76%)
GGGL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.51%)
GGL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.73%)
GTECH 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 2.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
MLCF 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.47%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.31%)
TELE 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.19%)
TPL 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.9%)
TPLP 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
TREET 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.35 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.59%)
UNITY 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
WAVES 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,363 Increased By 13 (0.3%)
BR30 15,552 Increased By 134.3 (0.87%)
KSE100 43,603 Increased By 52.3 (0.12%)
KSE30 16,660 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices drop as dollar strengthens; Ukraine peace talks in focus

Reuters 28 Mar, 2022

Gold prices fell on Monday as the dollar index gained and US Treasury yields held firm near multi-month highs, with investor focus on potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks this week further dimming bullion’s safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.7% at $1,943.72 per ounce, as of 0426 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.5% at $1,943.50.

“Gold is falling after its rally stalled on Friday and the US dollar strengthened this morning in Asia.

That is pushing nervous longs to the exit door,“ said OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley.

Gold dips as yields rise

The dollar index strengthened to its highest in more than one week, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

The dollar has benefited from its status as a safe haven and the conflict in Ukraine has driven expectations the US Federal Reserve will hike interest rates.

Helped by expectations of monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve, yields on the US 10-year Treasury note firmed near multi-year highs, increasing the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.

The Fed raised borrowing costs for the first time in three years last week, and traders are pricing in a probability of a 50-basis-points rate hike during the policy meeting in May.

Higher yields and interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

With peace talks between Russia and Ukraine set to take place in Turkey this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy insisted on the territorial integrity of his country after earlier suggesting he was ready for a compromise.

Holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.5% to 1,093.18 tonnes on Friday, their highest since late-February 2021.

Spot silver fell 1.5% to $25.13 per ounce and platinum shed 0.7% to $995.03, while palladium added 1% to $2,359.72.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold prices drop as dollar strengthens; Ukraine peace talks in focus

US-led West seeks to topple PTI govt?

Financial crunch: MoF refuses subsidy on phosphatic, potash fertilizers

Objections of Sindh rejected: ECNEC approves phase-II of Greater Thal Canal

Oil slumps as Shanghai lockdown exacerbates fear of weaker demand

Russia, Ukraine set for face-to-face peace talks

FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs450m in Balochistan

MPCL commences first gas from Tipu compartment of 'Goru B' reservoir

UAE will work with OPEC+ to stabilise oil market, says energy minister

Nawaz accepts PML-Q’s condition of chief ministership?

NFT of Mandela’s arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000

Read more stories