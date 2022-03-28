ANL 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Will Smith wins best actor Oscar for ‘King Richard’

AFP 28 Mar, 2022

HOLLYWOOD: Will Smith on Sunday won the Oscar for best actor for portarying Venus and Serena Williams’ father Richard in the tennis biopic “King Richard,” taking home the trophy minutes after he went viral for slapping presenter Chris Rock onstage.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said through tears.

Jessica Chastain wins best actress Oscar for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

“Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”

Not long before he earned his golden statuette, Smith sparked controversy at the gala by storming onstage and slapping Rock, who made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

