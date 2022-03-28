Qureshi, EU ambassador discuss bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Sunday discussed the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the EU and other issues of mutual interest. During a meeting, the foreign minister said Pakistan attached high importance to its bilateral multifaceted ties with the EU.

He reiterated that under its economic priorities, Pakistan was committed to early implementation of the next-phase joint projects under a strategic partnership with the EU, said a press release. Qureshi also appreciated the role of EU ambassador in strengthening the bilateral ties between Pakistan and the EU.