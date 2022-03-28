Rs8bn ‘Ramazan Package’ approved by Punjab govt

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Ramazan package amounting to Rs 8 billion approximately has been accorded approval in order to provide relief to the people of the province during the Holy month of Ramazan. CM revealed that the provincial cabinet has granted approval to the Ramazan package 2022.

Usman Buzdar stated that the Punjab government will grant subsidy to the tune of Rs 4 billion approximately for the provision of low-priced flour to the masses across the province. CM disclosed that 10 kg flour bag will be available at Rs 100/less price than the market price adding that sugar will be provided at Rs 10/per kg less price than the market price in the Ramazan markets.

Usman Buzdar revealed that 13 edibles will be available at 2021 prices in the Ramazan markets. He stated that chicken and eggs will be provided at Rs 10/ per kg and Rs 5/ per dozen less prices respectively in the Ramazan markets. He intimated that 317 Ramazan markets are being set up across the province during the month of Ramazan. He informed that Agri Fair Price Shops will be established in the Ramazan markets and quality vegetables and fruits will be available at low-price than the market price over there.

CM emphasised that the real relief will be provided to the common man by Ramazan package. He stated that the Provincial Ministers will be assigned tasks and responsibilities to undertake monitoring of Ramazan markets. CM asserted that he will himself oversee implementation on the Ramazan package and vowed that the deserving will be provided their due right under the Ramazan package.

