KDA razes illegal structures in Korangi

KARACHI: In the light of the orders of the Supreme Court, the Estate and Enforcement Department Karachi Development Authority (KDA) on Sunday conducted operations against illegal constructions in the city, especially in Korangi Town Sector 48-C, said the KDA officials.

The operation was conducted indiscriminately with full force to demolish illegal structures. The DG KDA has demanded a detailed report on the recent operation from the concerned officers and said that full action should be taken against the land grabbing mafias, they said. The DG said surveillance system has been implemented by taking the encroached lands into government custody.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022